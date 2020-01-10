|
|
|
Jefferson James Léon Passed away peacefully on
31st December 2019, aged 54 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Jane,
a much loved dad of Luca and Michael and step-dad of George and Florence, along with their partners Joe and Beth. Also a loving son of
Ian and the late Valerie and
step-son of Ian's partner Pat.
Leon will be so very sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
The Funeral Service and
Committal will take place in
St. Oswald's Church, Guiseley
on Friday 17th January at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be given
for Brain Tumour Research and Support Yorkshire, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals,
tel: 0113 268 6069.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020