|
|
|
KILROY James (Seamus) Formerly of Poolacopple, Bellmullet, Co. Mayo, late of Leeds.
Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Seamus, R.I.P. Passed away at St. James' Hospital, after a long illness, with his
loving wife by his side on
16th August 2020 aged 82 years.
Loving husband of 54 years to Maura, a much loved dad of Michael, Helen, Christopher and James. A treasured grandad of Damian, Declan, Sinéad, Ailish, James, Jack, Jessica, Maeve and Sarah and great grandad of Harrison. Also a dear father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
Due to current restrictions a private Requiem Mass will take place, however the family would like to invite you to Killingbeck Cemetery on Friday 4th September at 12 noon for the committal, observing the social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road,
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 27, 2020