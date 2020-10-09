|
|
|
kilroy James
"Seamus" Passed away 16th August 2020,
aged 82 years.
Maura and family would like to
thank everyone for the cards, flowers, letters, telephone calls and
kind words.
Thank you to everyone who attended the funeral and burial, your support was much appreciated.
I would like to thank my family and grandchildren for all they have done to help me through this difficult time, also a thank you to Kevin Kenning for videoing the service and for his help.
Thank you to the staff of
St Augustine's School for the respect they showed as Seamus said his final farewell to his home for the
last 42 years.
Thank you to Fr McGillycuddy for the lovely Funeral Mass, many thanks to the Leeds Irish Centre and catering staff for doing such an excellent job.
Thank you to Tommy and Christy.
I would like to say a big thank you to Hughes Funeral Services especially Declan Hughes for all your time, patience and support.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for all your intentions.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020