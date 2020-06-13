Home

LUND JAMES STEPHEN (BA Hons) Of Methley, passed away in hospital on June 6th 2020 aged 27, after a long illness bravely borne. Cherished and loving son of Steve and Joanne, dearly loved and devoted brother of Sally and much loved grandson of Jim and Dorothy. Also a very dear nephew, cousin and inspirational friend to many. A private burial to take place in St. Oswald's Churchyard on Monday June 22nd. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of James would be appreciated to Leeds Cares, the official charity partner of Leeds Teaching Hospitals. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 13, 2020
