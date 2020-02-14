|
Mulhern James Gerard
(Jim) Died peacefully on 5th February
at Leeds General Infirmary.
Loving Dad to Ailsa, Jake and James Patrick, beloved partner
of Philippa. Much loved brother, brother in law, uncle
and friend to many.
Jim will be received into
St. Urbans Catholic Church, Meanwood on
Thursday 20th February
at 7.00pm.
Requiem will be celebrated on Friday 21st February at 12.30pm,
prior to burial at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations can be made to
Harehills Irish Men's Group.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020