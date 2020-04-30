|
|
|
O'NEILL James
'Jim'/'Jimmy' Passed away peacefully at home on 18th April,
aged 66 years after a
long battle with Myeloma.
Beloved husband of Karen and dearly loved Dad of Lynsay,
Nicola and Joseph.
Dear grandad, brother, uncle, cousin and above all a great friend.
Jim was loved and respected by all those who knew him.
Due to current restrictions graveside prayers will take place
at Rothwell Cemetery on
Friday 15th May at 11am.
A memorial service and celebration will be arranged
at a later date.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 30, 2020