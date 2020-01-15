Home

SMITH James (Jim) Formerly of 1 The Mount, Kippax, Leeds.
Passed away peacefully on 3rd January 2020, aged 99 years.
Much loved and devoted husband of late Winifred. Loving dad to Valerie, Susan, Jennifer, Anthony, Gary and Amanda, much loved Grandad & Great Grandad will be sadly missed by all xx.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 31st January at Desford Free Church at 14:15pm
All flowers welcome.
All other enquires to Gilliver's Funeral Services, Barlestone,
Tel: 01455 290356.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020
