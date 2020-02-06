|
Taylor James Hay Jim Taylor passed away peacefully at St James' Hospital on
Tuesday 21st January.
Beloved husband of the late Stephanie Taylor (nee Coplin)
and much loved dad of
Alexa and Gabrielle.
The funeral will take place at
1pm on 10th February at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium followed by refreshments at
The Tetley Brewery.
In lieu of flowers, the family have asked for donations to be made to The MS Society.
All enquiries to Kayes of Moortown Tel: 0113 237 0485
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020