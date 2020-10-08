|
|
|
Goodwin Janet
Formerly Fearnley
Born Kershaw Sadly passed away at home
after battling a brave fight
with breast cancer.
Wife to David, Ex-wife to Eric,
Mum to Claire & Paul,
Grandma to Caleb,
Sister of Jeffrey,
Auntie to Victoria and Jessica,
Step-mum to
Matthew, Sally & Mary.
Deeply loved by all.
Funeral service followed by
cremation to take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Wednesday 14th October at 1.30pm.
Due to Covid -19 only immediate family and friends may attend.
Donations may be made in
memory of Janet to
https://breastcancernow.org
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare.
Horsforth Tel 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 8, 2020