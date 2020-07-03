|
Royce JANET KAY
(nee Bannerman) Died peacefully in St Gemma's on Thursday 25th June, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mother of Mark and Heather, mother in law of Joan and Andrew, a dear sister of Alison and proud grandma to Louis, Annabelle and Sean.
She will be sadly missed as a friend to many and wonderful quilter and rag rugger.
The family would like to thank all medical, nursing and care staff for their very kind and professional help.
A private funeral will be held and at a later date, a service to celebrate her life. Donations in her memory may be made to St Gemma's.
Enquiries to John P Tempest, Chapel Allerton Tel 2392700.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 3, 2020