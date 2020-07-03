Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robson & Ellis Funeral Service (Chapel Allerton, Leeds)
46 Harrogate Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS7 4LA
0113 239 2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Roy

Notice Condolences

Janet Roy Notice
Royce JANET KAY
(nee Bannerman) Died peacefully in St Gemma's on Thursday 25th June, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mother of Mark and Heather, mother in law of Joan and Andrew, a dear sister of Alison and proud grandma to Louis, Annabelle and Sean.
She will be sadly missed as a friend to many and wonderful quilter and rag rugger.
The family would like to thank all medical, nursing and care staff for their very kind and professional help.
A private funeral will be held and at a later date, a service to celebrate her life. Donations in her memory may be made to St Gemma's.
Enquiries to John P Tempest, Chapel Allerton Tel 2392700.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -