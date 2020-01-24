Home

Janet Smith

Notice Condolences

Janet Smith Notice
Smith Janet Passed away peacefully
on 7th January 2020,
at St James' Hospital, Leeds.
Loved wife of the late John Smith
and beloved daughter of the late
George and Mary Champion.
Dear cousin of Pam and Betsy.
Funeral service at
Lawnswood Crematorium
on Tuesday 4th February 2020
at 3pm. No flowers please. Donations in lieu
may be made to the RSPCA.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son Funeral Services, Lupton Avenue
Harehills, Leeds
LS9 6EQ, Tel: 0113 2498849
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020
