WILDE Janet Mary on March 9th 2020 in B.R. I
Janet, aged 85 years.
A much loved mum, grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all of those who knew her, especially Stuart, Gilly, Sue, Daisy, James, Megan, Sophie, Alicia and Rogan.

Service will take place on
Thursday March 26th 2020 at 1.15pm at Guiseley Methodist Church followed by committal at Rawdon Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Royal Osteoporosis Society for which a donation box will be provided at the service.
Would friends accept this as the only intimation and kindly
meet at the church.

Enquiries to
Denisons Funeral Service.
Tel 01943 872619.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020
