|
|
|
Logan Janette Elizabeth Laid down and went to sleep on the 3rd September 2020,
aged 76 years.
Much loved wife of Gordon, devoted Mum of Jim, Scott, Craig and the late Debbie.
Janette will be a sorely missed Granny, Sister, Aunt and friend to many.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on the 24th September at 15:10pm.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Garforth
Tel: 0113 286 8114
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 15, 2020