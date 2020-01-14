|
BURNS Jean Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family,
aged 92 years.
Deeply loved wife of Robert,
much loved mother to Janet, Christopher and the late Richard. Treasured mother in law to Jon, Hilary and Sue. Grandma to Matthew, Lucy, Harry and India. Funeral service to be held at
St John's Church, Moor Allerton, Harrogate Road, Leeds, LS17 7BZ on Tuesday 21st January at 2:15pm. Family flowers only, donations in Jean's memory to Salvation Army. All enquiries to Co-Operative Funeralcare, Moortown, Tel: 0113 2689765.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 14, 2020