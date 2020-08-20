Home

Cleminson Jean Elizabeth Passed away peacefully in
Sabourn Court on 13th August,
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved sister of Michael, Pat and brother-in-law Derek,
a dear aunt of Tim and Janet
and great aunt of Kirsty.

Jean will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place on 25th August.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to a charity
of your choice in Jean's memory.

Enquiries to
Fisher Funerals
Tel: 0113 268 6069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 20, 2020
