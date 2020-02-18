Home

DALTON Jean Margaret Passed away in her sleep on
2nd February with her family at her bedside following a long illness at St. James' Hospital,
aged 79 years.
Much loved wife of Ronald, loving mum to Richard and Andrew,
Mum in Law to Sam and Sarah and a dear grandma to Lewis, Jared, Kieran, Nathan and Daniel and great grandma to Charlie.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 25th February at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu
appreciated for RNLI.
No black clothing by request. Friends please accept
this intimation
Enquiries to Kaye's of Halton.
Tel. 0113 8876220
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2020
