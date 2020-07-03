Home

Hughes Funeral Services
3 Hollin Park Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS8 3AS
01132 499338
Jean Day Notice
DAY Jean Sadly passed away on
June 26th at St. James's Hospital.
Jean Marie, aged 87.

Beloved Wife of Colin and much loved Mother of Ian and Susan.
A much adored Grandmother
and Auntie.

Private family funeral will take place at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church,
Harrogate Road, Leeds 17 on
Friday July 10th at 11.00am.

Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of
Jean may be given to
Cancer Research UK.

"May She Rest In Peace"

All Enquires to Hughes Funeral Services, Oakwood,
Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 3, 2020
