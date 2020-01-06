|
Jean
Fenton On December 23rd, passed away
peacefully at home, aged 78 years. Dearly beloved wife of Harry,
a much loved mum of Sharon, loving grandma of Emma and Ben and great-grandma of Skylar-Mae and Harper-Jean.
Funeral service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday January 13th at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be given for St. Gemma's Hospice and Rothwell and District Gateway Club, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries Percy R Wood Funeral Service, Hunslet, Tel. 2705015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 6, 2020