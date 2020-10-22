Home

W Kaye & Son
163 Beeston Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 6AW
0113 270 5553
Jean Fox

Jean Fox Notice
FOX Jean
née Muffitt Passed away peacefully in
Charlton Court, Pudsey
on 9th October, aged 91 years.

Dearly beloved Wife and soul mate of Sid for nearly 72 years.
Much loved Mum and friend of Chris and Sue and Son In law Dick, treasured Grandma of Gillian, Jacqui, Neil and the late Robert, Great Grandma of
Abigail and Harriet.
She will be sadly missed.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of
Jean to Take Heart.

Enquiries to
W Kaye and Son
Tel 0113 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 22, 2020
