Kipling Jean Theresa Passed away peacefully in hospital on December 16th 2019, aged 91 years prior to her passing a resident of Carr Croft Care Home, Leeds 7
and also formerly of Leeds 9.
Jean will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Torre Road, Leeds 9 on
Friday January 17th 2020 at 1.30pm prior to burial at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14. Flowers or if desired, donations in memory of Jean will be given to St Patrick's Church and for which purpose a plate will be provided. All friends welcome to remember Jean.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road, Leeds 9
Tel 248 0953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020