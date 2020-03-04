Home

Jean Lazenby

Notice Condolences

Jean Lazenby Notice
LAZENBY Jean
(formerly Grace) Jean passed away peacefully at home aged 90 years.
Beloved wife to John,
loving mother to Peter & Karen.
Grandma to Jane & Richard.
Step Mother to
Steven, Diane & Karen.
Step Grandma to Richard,
Aaron, Simon & Tomas.
Funeral service followed by cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only by request
however donations may be made
in memory of Jean to
Yorkshire Cancer Research
for which a donation box will
be available at the service.
For further details please contact Co-op Funeralcare - Horsforth
Tel: 01132586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -