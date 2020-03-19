|
MORGAN Jean Passed away peacefully on
March 5th 2020, aged 67 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stephen,
loving mum of Stephen and Wayne,
a much loved sister of Catherine,
Paul, Julie, Wendy, Ann and the
late Maureen and a dear auntie.
Funeral service will be held
at Hunslet Service Chapel on
Thursday March 26th 2020
at 11am prior to burial at
Hunslet Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers
would be appreciated for
Martin House Childrens Hospice.
Enquiries to W Kaye and Son,
Tel: 0113 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020