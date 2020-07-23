|
|
|
Moss Jean 15th July 2020 in
Pinderfields Hospital,
of Wakefield, aged 92.
Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, much loved mother of the late Elizabeth. Beloved mother in law
of Martin. Beloved grandmother
of Sarah and Richard and
great grandmother of
Nell Renee and Ida Rose.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday 5th August
at 14: 20 p.m.
This service will be private, but you are invited to keep Jean and her family in your thoughts at this time.
For more information please contact JW Binks Funeral Directors on 01132532087
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 23, 2020