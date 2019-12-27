|
|
|
Pickard Jean On 14th December 2019, peacefully in hospital, late of Newton Kyme, aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of the late Brian Pickard, dearest mother of Susan, Russell, Wendy and Lisa, grandma of Oliver and Emma and mother-in-law to Keith, Malcolm,
Jean and Tony.
Funeral service at
St Andrew's Church,
Newton Kyme on
Friday 3rd January at 12.00noon followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be shared between St Andrew's Church and Versus Arthritis, a plate will be provided at the church service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons, funeral directors, Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019