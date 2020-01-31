Home

Jean Revis

Notice Condolences

Jean Revis Notice
Revis Jean Passed away peacefully in
St James Hospital, aged 91 years.
Much loved Wife of the
late Jack Revis, devoted Mum of Jane and John, Mother in law of Colin and Susan, Grandma
to Jonathan and Lucy.
The funeral service will be held
at St Mary's Church, Kippax
on 7th February at 12.15pm,
followed by a private
family cremation at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
W m. Dodgson & Son
74-76 High Street,
Kippax, Leeds
LS25 7AJ
0113 2872277
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020
