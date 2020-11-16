Home

Jean Sloan

Jean Sloan Notice
Sloan Jean
(née Myers) 21/06/1929 - 30/10/2020
The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Jean on October 30th at St James' Hospital at the age of 91.
Jean was the wife of our dearly departed Laurence Sloan,
and will be deeply missed by their three children; Anne, Wendy and Christopher, their grandchildren, great grandchildren,
and indeed the whole family
and local community.
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family only at Rawdon Crematorium on
Tuesday December 1st.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2020
