Jean Wallace

Jean Wallace Notice
Wallace Jean Peacefully at Bilton Hall
Nursing Home, Knaresborough
on 16th August, aged 82.
Loving mother of Sue and adored
grandmother of William and Anna.
Originally from Newcastle-
upon-Tyne, Jean was a long
serving and loyal administrator
for York City Council and the
York Old People's assembly.
Funeral Service in Harrogate
on Friday 28th August, further
information from Neil & Sonya
Milsted Funeral Directors,
4 Hookstone Chase, Harrogate,
Tel: 01423 885767
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 19, 2020
