|
|
|
Wallace Jean Peacefully at Bilton Hall
Nursing Home, Knaresborough
on 16th August, aged 82.
Loving mother of Sue and adored
grandmother of William and Anna.
Originally from Newcastle-
upon-Tyne, Jean was a long
serving and loyal administrator
for York City Council and the
York Old People's assembly.
Funeral Service in Harrogate
on Friday 28th August, further
information from Neil & Sonya
Milsted Funeral Directors,
4 Hookstone Chase, Harrogate,
Tel: 01423 885767
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 19, 2020