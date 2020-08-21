Home

HIGGINS Jeff Died peacefully at home on the 15th August, aged 82 years,
after a long illness.
Dear husband of the late Pat, much loved father to Frances and Julian, father-in-law to James and grandad to Emily and Joshua.
He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
A private cremation will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on
Wednesday 26th August.
Donations in Jeff's memory are for Alzheimer's Research UK
and can be given via
www.gehartley.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2020
