GRAHAM Jennifer
(née Jones) Passed away suddenly
but peacefully at home
on 2nd November 2020,
aged 74 years.
Loving wife of David,
dearly loved mother of Stephen,
Julie, David, Susan and Claire,
very dear mother-in-law of
Maria, sister of the late Brenda,
Derek and Christine, also a
devoted grandma, auntie
and friend to many.
Service will take place at
St Patrick's Catholic Church,
Torre Road, Leeds 9 on
Thursday 3rd December
at 1:45pm prior to
private cremation.
Will be sadly missed.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeral care
0113 2450507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 23, 2020