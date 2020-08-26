|
|
|
BEVERIDGE Joan Of Lower Wortley, Leeds.
Passed away peacefully on the
17th August 2020, aged 77.
Dearly loved mother of Richard,
David, Philip and treasured
Grandmother of Charlie, Georgia,
Harrison, Noah and Conor.
The funeral service will take place
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
on Wednesday 2nd September
at 2:40pm.
Sadly, current restrictions limit
the numbers able to attend to
pay their respects.
Only family flowers by request
but, if desired, donations in lieu
can be given to her favourite long supported charity Sue Ryder
Wheatfields Hospice. A box will
be available at the service.
All enquires to Co-operative Funeralcare, tel 0113 231 1565
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 26, 2020