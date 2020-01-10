|
|
|
HILL Joan Winifred
(nee Dale) Of your charity please pray for the
repose of the soul of Joan R.I.P.
who passed away peacefully at
Grove Court, Leeds on January
1st 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John,
much loved Mum of Pat and
Stephen, dear Mother-In-Law of
Peter and Sue, devoted Nan of
Danielle, Jenny, Antony, Laura
and Charlotte and doting Great
Nan of Evie, Emily and Elsie.
Joan will be received into St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Cross Gates, Leeds 15, on Wednesday January 15th , 2020 at 6pm and where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday January 16th at 2pm prior to cremation
at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16.
Family flowers only please, donations for Cancer Research U.K. would be appreciated and
for which purpose a plate will
be available.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral
Services, 180 York Road,
Leeds 9. Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020