HOWSON Joan On March 3rd in hospital,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mum of Paul and Cheryl, mother-in-law of Kathleen and the late Sinclair and a dear nanna
and great-nanna.
Service at St. Mary's Church, Garforth on
Thursday March 19th, 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
St. Gemma's Hospice,
a plate for this purpose will
be provided in church.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth, Tel. 0113 2868114
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 11, 2020
