|
|
|
Hudson Joan Sylvia
(née Smith) Passed away peacefully on
17th November.
Wife of Peter Hudson (departed), she is missed by her
brother-in-law and
sister-in-law Raymond and Marguerite (Peggy), her nephew Paul and his partner Elaine and her great-nieces Carla and Danielle. A funeral will be held at St Peter's Church, Gildersome, on
4th December at 12 noon.
Guests are permitted, please direct enquiries to Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors.
Family flowers only although donations to St Peter's Church are welcomed in Joan's memory.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 28, 2020