JACKSON Joan Formerly of Graveleythorpe Road, Whitkirk, Leeds 15.
Passed away peacefully
of old age on 16 April 2020
at Sabourn Court Nursing Home, Oakwood.
Loving mother to her two sons, David and Richard, late husband James ("Ron") Jackson and Grandma to Harriet, James, Christopher and Emma.
Will be much missed by her
family and many friends at
Cross Gates Methodist Church,
Whitkirk Tennis and Bowls Clubs.
Celebration of life to be held at Cross Gates Methodist Church once the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare,
Whitkikr. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020