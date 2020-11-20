Home

Joan James

Joan James Notice
JAMES Joan
(née Keddie) Peacefully in hospital on
Sunday November the 8th 2020, aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late Dennis, mother to Denis and John, sister of Eric and the late John, Harold, Olga and Barry. Grandmother to Christopher and Jason, little gran to Leo and Lyle.

A private funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday November the 30th
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, however donations may be made to Cancer Research for which a plate will be provided at the service.

All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son
Funeral Services
Lupton Avenue
Harehills, Leeds
LS9 6EQ
Tel: 0113 2498849.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020
