|
|
|
Jigins Joan On Thursday 20th August 2020, passed away peacefully in St James's Hospital, with her niece
by her side, aged 91 years. The beloved sister of Roy and the late Nora and Sheila, auntie to Jane, and great aunt to Claire and Shannon.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Rawdon Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 4th September at 1.30pm prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Joan to the British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Thomasons Funeral
Service, 120a-122 Crossgates Road, Leeds LS15 7NL.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020