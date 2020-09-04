Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomasons Funeral Service
120a-122 Crossgates Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7NL
0113 2641405
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Jigins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Jigins

Notice Condolences

Joan Jigins Notice
Jigins Joan On Thursday 20th August 2020, passed away peacefully in St James's Hospital, with her niece
by her side, aged 91 years. The beloved sister of Roy and the late Nora and Sheila, auntie to Jane, and great aunt to Claire and Shannon.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Rawdon Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 4th September at 1.30pm prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Joan to the British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Thomasons Funeral
Service, 120a-122 Crossgates Road, Leeds LS15 7NL.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -