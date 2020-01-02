Home

Pease Joan (Gateshead)
(Formerly Chapel Allerton, Leeds).
Died peacefully at her home,
Angel Court Gateshead
on 21st December 2019.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mother of Melanie, Jeanette and Amanda.
Funeral Service on Friday
3rd January 2020 at St Ninian's Church, Harlow Green, Gateshead at 2.30pm.
Committal will take place in church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Diabetes UK may be made as you leave the service.
Enquiries to Ayton Funerals,
210 Durham Road, Gateshead.
Tel: 0191-4772398
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 2, 2020
