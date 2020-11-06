|
|
|
RICHARDSON Joan November 2nd in hospital after
a short illness, of Morley,
aged 84 years, Joan.
Dearly loved wife of Bill, much loved mum of Kevin, Neil, Julie and Helen, dear mum-in-law of Marina, Anne, Steve and Phil, dearly loved grandma of Matthew, Jenny, Andrew, Ryan and Charlotte, loved great grandma of Jack, Ethan, Olly and Emma and much loved sister of Rita. Due to the current guidelines a funeral service by invitation only will be held at Cottingley Hall
Crematorium on Friday
20th November at 11.50am.
All enquiries to Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2020