Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Richardson

Notice Condolences

Joan Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Joan November 2nd in hospital after
a short illness, of Morley,
aged 84 years, Joan.
Dearly loved wife of Bill, much loved mum of Kevin, Neil, Julie and Helen, dear mum-in-law of Marina, Anne, Steve and Phil, dearly loved grandma of Matthew, Jenny, Andrew, Ryan and Charlotte, loved great grandma of Jack, Ethan, Olly and Emma and much loved sister of Rita. Due to the current guidelines a funeral service by invitation only will be held at Cottingley Hall
Crematorium on Friday
20th November at 11.50am.
All enquiries to Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -