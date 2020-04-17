|
|
|
WARD (Née PICKLES)
Joan Margaret April 12th,
passed away peacefully
in hospital after a long illness courageously fought,
aged 63 years.
Joan, dearly loved partner of Andy, much loved mum and rescuer of Sandy the dog, dear sister of
Sue and Jimmy and their families, and a good friend to many.
The funeral cortege will pass Joseph Geldart's Chapel of Rest, New Road Side, Horsforth
LS18 4NE on Friday April 24th
at 2.30pm followed by private cremation at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Reunited with her dogs
Sarah and Mags.
Til we meet again, Andy xxx.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 17, 2020