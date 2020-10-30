Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Waters

Notice Condolences

Joan Waters Notice
WATERS Joan October 23rd passed away
peacefully at home,
aged 85 years.
Joan, dearly loved wife of the late John, wonderful mum of Marie, Allison and Mark, a much loved
mother-in-law
of David, Llew and Caroline
and a good friend to many.
Joan will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Tuesday November 3rd at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Joan
may be made to Cancer Research.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors.
Tel 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -