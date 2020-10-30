|
|
|
WATERS Joan October 23rd passed away
peacefully at home,
aged 85 years.
Joan, dearly loved wife of the late John, wonderful mum of Marie, Allison and Mark, a much loved
mother-in-law
of David, Llew and Caroline
and a good friend to many.
Joan will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Tuesday November 3rd at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Joan
may be made to Cancer Research.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors.
Tel 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2020