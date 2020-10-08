|
Wilson Joan Passed away peacefully at
home on 24th September 2020,
aged 87 years,
surrounded by her loving family.
Dearly loved wife of the
late Edward Stanley.
Adored mother to Andrew,
Nigel, Duncan, Deborah, and David.
Much loved Grandma to Benjamin, Rebecca, Alex, Dan, Sam and Ben.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
A private service will be held
at St. Peter's Church, Thorner.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired can be
made to St Gemma's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Wm Dodgson funeral services
279 Selby Road
Halton, Leeds
LS15 7JS
Tel: 0113 264 5587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 8, 2020