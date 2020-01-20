|
ATKINSON JOHN RADCLIFFE Passed away peacefully at home
on 27th December after a long
illness, aged 96 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Margaret, loving dad of Jane, grandpa and great grandpa of
Peter, Elizabeth, Harry and Emily.
John will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The Funeral Service and
Cremation will be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals
Tel: 0113 268 6069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 20, 2020