Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Atkinson

Notice Condolences

John Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON JOHN RADCLIFFE Passed away peacefully at home
on 27th December after a long
illness, aged 96 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Margaret, loving dad of Jane, grandpa and great grandpa of
Peter, Elizabeth, Harry and Emily.
John will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The Funeral Service and
Cremation will be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals
Tel: 0113 268 6069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -