|
|
|
BETTISON John Jnr
(Bill) June 29th, suddenly but peacefully, aged 73 years.
Brother to Michael, brother in law to Brenda and loving uncle to Joanne and Julie.
Bill will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Bill will be received into
St Theresa's R.C. Church,
Station Road, Crossgates, Leeds 15 on Monday July 13th at 6.00pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday July 14th at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium, Otley Road, Leeds 16 at 3.10pm.
Family flowers only but if desired donations for the
MND Association and
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Hughes
Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Crossgates, Leeds 15. Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 7, 2020