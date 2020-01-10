|
Booth John Stuart (Former Midland Bank Manager)
Peacefully in
St. Armand's Court Care Home
on Friday 27th December 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving husband of Jean, dearly loved father of Elaine, Nigel
and Howard, much loved
grandfather and uncle.
The funeral service will take place at Garforth Methodist Church on Friday 24th January at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to be
shared between
Action for Children and
Church Funds may be given
after the service.
All enquires to
G.E. Hartley & Son, Garforth.
Tel. 0113 2862980
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020