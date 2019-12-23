Home

W Kaye & Son
163 Beeston Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 6AW
0113 270 5553
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
14:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
John Brummitt Notice
BRUMMITT John
(Known as Jack) Passed away peacefully at home on December 13th 2019,
aged 99 years.
Beloved husband of the late Eva, loving dad, a dear grandad
and great grandad
and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Monday December 30th at 2:20pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated for
The Salvation Army.
All are welcome.
Enquiries to W Kaye & Son
Tel. 0113 270553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 23, 2019
