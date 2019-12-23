|
|
|
BRUMMITT John
(Known as Jack) Passed away peacefully at home on December 13th 2019,
aged 99 years.
Beloved husband of the late Eva, loving dad, a dear grandad
and great grandad
and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Monday December 30th at 2:20pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated for
The Salvation Army.
All are welcome.
Enquiries to W Kaye & Son
Tel. 0113 270553
