|
|
|
Callaghan John Passed away peacefully
at home on 5th February
surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved husband of Christine,
a much loved dad to
Nicholas and Joanne,
a devoted and proud grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service at
St Nicholas' RC Church,
Oakwood Lane, LS9 6QY on
Wednesday 26th February at
12:30pm followed by cremation
at Lawnswood Crematorium,
LS16 6AH at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only by request.
All enquires to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Oakwood, Tel: 0113 273 0838
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020