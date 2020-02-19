Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Callaghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Callaghan

Notice Condolences

John Callaghan Notice
Callaghan John Passed away peacefully
at home on 5th February
surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved husband of Christine,
a much loved dad to
Nicholas and Joanne,
a devoted and proud grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service at
St Nicholas' RC Church,
Oakwood Lane, LS9 6QY on
Wednesday 26th February at
12:30pm followed by cremation
at Lawnswood Crematorium,
LS16 6AH at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only by request.
All enquires to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Oakwood, Tel: 0113 273 0838
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -