John Castlehouse Notice
CASTLEHOUSE John On December 22nd,
peacefully, aged 93 years.
Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, loving dad of Stephen, father in law of Anne, dear grandad of Simon, Alex and Jordan and great grandad of Joseph, Evie and Rosie.
Service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday, January 7th at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Alzheimer's Society, a plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Rothwell. Tel:0113 282 2422.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 30, 2019
