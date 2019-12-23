|
|
|
DOHERTY John Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of John who passed away in St. James's Hospital on 12th December,
aged 73 years.
Late of Chapel Allerton, Leeds 7 and formerly of Malin, Co. Donegal, Ireland.
The dearly beloved husband of Peggy and an adored Dad to Caroline. A much loved and respected father-in-law of Will.
John will be received into The Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Chapeltown Road, Leeds 7 on Friday 27th December at 6pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 28th December at 10.30am prior to interment in Ireland later.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John can be given to The Respiratory Unit, Ward 10H, St. James's Hospital for which a collection plate will be available in Church.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
Tel: 0113 2480953.
John, It's hard to believe you're no longer here,
Words cannot describe how this makes me feel.
You've passed on to the other side,
Though I wish you could still be here with me.
You were a remarkable man,
Dependable, loving and caring,
You were the centre of my world,
You were one in a million to me,
You made me laugh,
you made me smile,
You were my companion and
dear friend.
You were a wonderful husband from beginning to end.
Your life showed me how good life could be.
Your death showed me how cruel life sometimes is.
But good or bad, life has to go on,
Even though it's not easy to carry on, forever you will live on, in my heart and mind.
Forever you live in my thoughts and never die.
With love always, I remember you.
With fond memories I think of you.
With hope, I believe we'll meet again, Somewhere, Somehow, Someplace.
Love Peggy.
Dad
You never looked for praises,
You were never one to boast.
You just went on quietly working for the ones you loved the most.
You were there,
A firm foundation,
Through all my storms of life.
A sturdy hand to hold onto ,
In times of stress and strife.
A true friend I could turn to,
When times were good or bad.
One of the greatest blessings,
The man I called Dad.
Love and miss you every day! Caroline x x x
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 23, 2019