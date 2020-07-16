|
|
|
FOSTON JOHN DEREK
(DEG) Passed away suddenly in Leeds General Infirmary on 12th July, aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Connie, much loved dad of Karen, Simon and Sarah, father in law of Stuart, Sharon and Paul and a loving gramps of Jonathan, Jordan, Becky, Ben, Ashley, Charlotte and Joe and great gramps of Harvey, Freddie, Isla and Dexter.
The Funeral Service
will take place privately.
Flowers may be sent or, if preferred, donations can be given to the Cardiology Unit of Leeds General Infirmary, and sent c/o Fisher Funerals, 4 Regent Street, Leeds, LS7 4PE.
Special thanks to all the staff on Ward 25 of Jubilee Wing for their kind care and attention.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 16, 2020